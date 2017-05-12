Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, May 12-14

'Hart' and soul

Beloved prima ballerina Evelyn Hart returns to the city to perform with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in the world premiere of James Kudelka’s Vespers, a new ballet choreographed to Claudio Monteverdi’s ‘Vespers, 1610’. Meaning “evening prayer,” Hart performs a role created especially for her. Monteverdi’s score is performed by a live choir accompanied by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. Friday, March 12 and Saturday March 13 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday March 14 at 2 p.m. at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Carnival with a twist

Play on a keyboard made out of fruit or even see what it’s like to lay down on a bed of nails. Science Rendezvous is happening Sat, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus in the EITC Engineering and Science Complex buildings. The free event will have over 40 different activities to participate in, including chemistry magic shows. Food trucks will be lined up to provide sustenance and parking is free.

And they’re off!

Assiniboia Downs begins its 60th season Sun, May 14 at 1:30 p.m. It’s Mother’s Day, so mom’s will be treated to easy-to-grow red and white phlox flower seeds courtesy of T & T Seeds and also have a chance to win a gift basket. It's also family fun day filled with pony rides, a bouncy castle and petting farm.

Give it away now

As the saying goes, someone’s trash is someone else’s treasure. It’s the City of Winnipeg’s spring “Giveaway Weekend” all day Saturday and Sunday. Put out items you no longer need and slap some signs on them that say “free”. A tip to keep in mind is to not have any items nearby that you are not getting rid of. Visit the city's website for a list of what you can and can’t put out. For example, that pink toilet you want gone? Yeah…no.

Music for a cause