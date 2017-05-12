Four Ontario men arrested in Winnipeg bank robbery

Winnipeg police have arrested four Ontario men following a St. Boniface bank robbery this week.

Police say two of the suspects walked into a bank in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard on Thursday at around 4:25 p.m. They demanded money from the teller before making their getaway with the other two suspects in a vehicle.

Police tracked down the vehicle shortly thereafter and found two suspects in the 100 block of Alpine Avenue, near Southdale. They ran off, but police tracked down one of the men with the help of the canine unit. He was arrested in the 600 block of Niakwa Road.

Almost three hours after the reported robbery, police found two suspects near Des Meurons Street and Humboldt Avenue.

The fourth suspect was finally arrested near St. Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard at around 9 p.m.

Police recovered money stolen from the bank and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the following men face several charges, including robbery, possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon:

Lindon Hunter, 27, of Mississauga, Ont.

Denzel Domfeh, 22, of Etobicoke, Ont.

Travis Walker, 30, of Ontario (the city was not specified in the release)

Nicholas Smith, 23, of Mississauga, Ont.