No police racism in Winnipeg man's shooting in 2008; police justified: report

WINNIPEG — The inquest report into the police shooting of a Winnipeg man says there was no evidence of systemic racism in the moments leading to his death.

Craig Vincent McDougall, who was 26, was shot and killed by an officer in 2008.

Officers testified that they were responding to a disturbance at McDougall’s father's home and McDougall ignored repeated warnings to drop a knife.

The report said McDougall was holding a cellphone in one hand and a knife in the other and police were justified in shooting him.

However, the inquest report is critical of how police handled McDougall’s father and uncle following the shooting.

The report says handcuffing and detaining them for an extended time fell short of what one expects from professional officers.

It recommends changes to how witnesses are handled and that police have input from indigenous groups on police training programs.

"When the Independent Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation into the death of an indigenous person at the hands of a police officer, consideration should be given to whether there is an appropriate member of the indigenous community who could be appointed as the civilian monitor," the report said.

The report also calls on the province to consider body cameras for officers across Manitoba.