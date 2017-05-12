News / Winnipeg

Police close downtown streets due to suspicious package

Officers are investigating in the blocks between Portage Ave. and Garry St.

Portions of Portage Ave. and Garry St. are closed Friday afternoon as police investigate a suspicious package.

Lucy Scholey/Metro

Winnipeg police are investigating a reported suspicious package downtown, leading to road closures and traffic rerouting in the area.

Portage Ave. between Fort and Smith Sts. is closed in both directions, as is southbound Garry St. between Ellice and Graham Aves.

Police said buildings in the area are being evacuated.

More to come.

