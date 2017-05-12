Police close downtown streets due to suspicious package
Officers are investigating in the blocks between Portage Ave. and Garry St.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are investigating a reported suspicious package downtown, leading to road closures and traffic rerouting in the area.
Portage Ave. between Fort and Smith Sts. is closed in both directions, as is southbound Garry St. between Ellice and Graham Aves.
Police said buildings in the area are being evacuated.
More to come.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Witness testifies at William Sandeson murder trial to seeing body slumped over chair, bleeding
-
Man, woman killed in separate accidents on Nova Scotia roads
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Not their lucky day: Pair charged in Halifax with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in winnings
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter