Police charge second suspect in Osborne Village murder

Six months after an Osborne Village shooting killed an Edmonton, Alta. man, Winnipeg police have charged a second suspect.

Julian Donally Telfer, a 30-year-old man from Winnipeg, is now facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder linked to the shooting death of Theodoros Belayneh last fall.

Police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue on Nov. 26, 2016 at around 3 a.m. Officers found two men – one of them Belayneh – suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Belayneh, 32, did not survive. Police believe he was shot after leaving a rap show at Reset Interactive Ultralounge on Pembina Highway.

Police arrested 23-year-old Paige Crossman on Jan. 2 and charged her with a number of offences linked to the incident, including first-degree murder.