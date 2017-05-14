'I wanted to give back:' Bernadette Smith running for NDP in Point Douglas

Bernadette Smith is hoping to maintain the NDP’s stronghold in Point Douglas.

The NDP MLA candidate is putting education, affordable housing, and child welfare system reforms at the top of her priority for the June 13 byelection.

Born and raised in Point Douglas, Smith “grew up in poverty,” in a single-parent household on social assistance.

After having dropped out of school at age 17, Smith “got tired of working paycheque-to-paycheque,” returned to school, then worked as a respite worker at Marymound for 12 years.

“I was a kid in care, so I wanted to give back.”

Smith, now a mother of three, believes child and family services “apprehends too early” and advocates for more in-house support for families.

A assistant director of WayFinders Program and longtime teacher in the Seven Oaks School Division, Smith says “education is key to getting out of poverty.”

Responding to recent concerns over high abseentism rates in North End schools, Smith wants to see better transitional services for students moving from Grade 8 into high school, so kids “don’t feel so like they’re lost.”

Smith wants to see support for students extending beyond the school years, adding “I’d like to look at where are the jobs are and where we need to be supporting students.”

Like her education platform, Smith’s advocacy for Indigenous issues also comes from personal experience.

In 2008, Smith’s sister, Claudette Osborne, went missing.

When the family reached out to the community for a search party, “only our family showed up,” said Smith.

That lack of support promoted Smith to co-found Drag the Red and the Manitoba Coalition of Families of Missing and Murdered Women in Manitoba.

If elected, Smith promises to push for “more communication to community members” about the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women, which faces ongoing criticism about transparency from community groups.

Smith also said she will push for the province to adopt a family information liaison unit to complement the inquiry.

The MLA seat in Point Douglas has been held by the NDP for over two decades, most recently by Kevin Chief, who resigned in December.

“Kevin was a great community connector,” said Smith. “I’ll continue that work.”

Nominations in the constituency will officially close on May 29.

Three things to know about Bernadette Smith:

• Her top hidden gem of Point Douglas: Donut House

• Her favourite restaurant in Winnipeg: Windmill Lunch