Amplified 'symphonic sound': Royal Canoe pairs with Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

The simple pleasure of listening to a Royal Canoe album from start to finish is about to be amplified by an orchestra.

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will perform with the local indie-pop band at the Centennial Concert Hall on May 25.

Royal Canoe’s vocalist and keyboardist, Matt Schellenberg, pitched an idea to produce the band’s latest album, Something Got Lost Between Here and the Orbit, and Toronto-based composer and producer, Dan Wiebe, spent eight months crafting the arrangement.

“I was a little surprised they were interested,” said Schellenberg, who credits the opportunity to collaborate across genres to Winnipeg’s small and tight-knit arts community.

“That’s the wonderful thing about Winnipeg,” said Schellenberg. “It’s such a small city that art is its own genre.”

Going from a six-piece band to a 60-plus piece orchestra takes “a lot” of planning and coordination, says Schellenberg, adding the band has been practicing with a computer-simulated soundtrack of the symphony in preparation.

“It’s pretty incredible to hear all these things that you wrote late at night in your jam space be articulated in a professional, full-sounding way,” said Schellenberg.

“Fans should expect a lot of smiling ear-to-ear – or crying.”

Royal Canoe only gets one practice run with the orchestra, meaning the product of months of hard work will be partly a surprise for all 2,000 people in attendance.

The result is sure to be “spectacular,” according to Neil Middleton, vice president of marketing and development for the WSO, who says transforming the band’s album into an orchestrated arrangement was relatively easy for a band that “has a symphonic sound already.”

“There’s a real compositional approach to how they (Royal Canoe) put music together,” said Middleton. “There’s a lot that can be pulled out of it and expanded.”

Royal Canoe and three other bands performed with the WSO back in 2014 for Manitoba Rocks, a special event in association with the Juno Awards.

The positive response from that performance paved the way for the WSO’s latest musical experiment, said Middleton.

Following the concert, an after party will take over the Centennial Concert Hall until 2 a.m.