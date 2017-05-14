Three to see: Manito Ahbee festival envelopes Winnipeg this week

The 12th annual Manito Ahbee festival celebrating Indigenous arts and culture will envelope Winnipeg this week with song, dance and sacred fire.

For information on all the action taking place May 17-21, visit manitoahbee.com. In the mean time, here’s Metro’s three to see:

Kick off

Be there from the beginning with the lighting of the sacred fire at the Oodena Circle at The Forks, Wednesday at 12 p.m. Take in a pipe ceremony, live entertainment and a traditional friendship dance.

Indigenous Music Awards

Dedicated to celebrating Indigenous artists from around the world, this gala at Club Regent Event Centre is sure to impress. The awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Friday, with performances by Crystal Shawanda, Northern Cree, Christa Couture and Fred Penner on the bill.

Marketplace and trade show