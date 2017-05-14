Winnipeg teacher helping create 'authentic resources' for Indigenous education in high schools

Makers of an Indigenous-themed magazine are branching out into the classroom, creating lesson and unit plans on Indigenous education for high school teachers.

Christine M’Lot, a volunteer with Red Rising Magazine and a junior high school teacher, said she used the magazines as tools in her Grades 7 and 8 social studies and ESL (English as a second language) classes.

She found students gravitated to Red Rising’s colourful artwork and stories written by Indigenous youth.

"Whenever I bring the magazines into my classroom … I have other teachers asking to borrow them. I think their students are really drawn to them," she said.

For M’Lot, having "authentic resources" on hand—meaning Indigenous-penned textbooks—is invaluable.

"As a teacher, I know that there are lots of other teachers out there who are uncomfortable teaching about Indigenous issues or topics," M’Lot said.

"They don’t feel like they’re the experts and they don’t even know where to start and what resources are out there. So we’re going to be creating that and kind of filling that need."

Though more universities are considering mandatory Indigenous course requirements, it’s important to start the learning process earlier in students’ lives, M’Lot added.

To kick things off, Red Rising is having an Idea Jam on Monday at R.B. Russell Vocational High School (364 Dufferin Ave.) from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in helping create Indigenous educational tools is welcome to attend.

M’Lot said Red Rising hopes to have lesson and unit plans ready to provide high school teachers by the fall.