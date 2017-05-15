Canadian Museum for Human Rights turns a new page, offering human library to high school students

Up to 60 high school students will turn over a new page at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Tuesday.

The museum is test-driving a human library project where 15 "books" – people with poignant human rights-related stories to tell – will be loaned to students for personal discussions.

Interpretive program developer Amber Parker said if all goes well, the CMHR would like to follow up Tuesday’s event with more public living libraries.

"One of the main goals of the human library is to challenge prejudice, assumption and stereotypes through open conversation," she said. "So I’m hoping that it’ll provide a forum for the students to have kind of these conversations that are very honest and very personal, with someone that they probably wouldn’t meet in the course of daily life."

Teens from Kildonan East Collegiate, Maples Collegiate and Garden City Collegiate will take part. They got to preview a catalogue of the "books" available to chat and choose which three they’d like to hear from during their two hours of allotted time.

Local books include Holocaust survivor Isaac Gotfried, transgender activist Mason Godwaldt and deaf actress Joanna Hawkins.

Four of the people profiled in the CMHR’s Canada150 exhibit, Our Canada, My Story, are also flying in from across the country to participate.

Kevin Takahide Lee is here from New Westminster, B.C. to see the exhibit for the first time and discuss his Japanese-Canadian family's roots with students.

His grandparents were forced into Japanese internment camps in the 1940s, but rarely spoke to him of the discrimination they faced. It wasn’t until years later when he did his own research that Lee realized the gravity of what they experienced.

Lee hopes speaking at the human library will help students understand the gravity, too, moreso perhaps than they would reading about it in a textbook or perusing an exhibit.