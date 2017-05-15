'There is such a taboo': New report sheds light on cancer struggles of young adults

While cancer can be isolating at any age, a new report examines added stressors and psychosocial barriers experienced by teens and young adults dealing with the life-threatening disease.

Loneliness is chief among them, according to Bronwen Garand-Sheridan, a 32-year-old cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at age 21.

Having been in remission for nearly 10 years, she said aspects of her life are still lonely post-treatment. Many of her friends and family don’t want to talk about deep-seeded fears of dying or cancer recurrence, issues she was forced to confront head on.

"There is such a taboo I think around having cancer and I think there’s such a lack of awareness about young adults having cancer," said Garand-Sheridan, who's from Winnipeg, but now lives in New York City. "When someone in that age group has cancer, we don’t know what to say."

The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer defines adolescents and young adults (AYAs) as those between the ages of 15 and 39. In its latest report, the independent research group said about 7,300 AYAs are diagnosed with cancer in Canada every year.

Dr. Anne Katz, a clinical nurse specialist who also does fertility counselling at CancerCare Manitoba, said research into the effects of cancer among AYAs is lacking.

“This report really is in some ways a call to action in terms of increased research funding," Katz said. "We want to see greater attention paid to the psychosocial issues or the psychosocial challenges, (and) also the issue with payment for fertility preservation is a huge one."

Young adults diagnosed with cancer are often told they could become infertile after chemotherapy or radiation, so they must decide—if they have the time—whether to freeze their eggs or sperm before undergoing treatment.

Katz said for men, freezing sperm can cost about $1,000 at first, with recurring storage fees applicable after that. For women, the initial procedure can cost about $10,000, between stimulating ovaries to produce more eggs, retrieving and freezing them.

The costs can be an "insurmountable barrier" for some cancer patients, Katz said, preventing them from having kids later in life if they survive cancer.

Garand-Sheridan was lucky enough to have a "capital M, Miracle" baby six years ago without egg freezing. Doctors thought she’d never be able to conceive and were stunned when she did.

Now she shares her survival story to help others understand the isolation AYAs with cancer still face.

"I think just with more awareness as a community we’re going to find solutions, just as much as if we put the greatest minds at Yale or wherever in an ivory tower (to do research)," said Garand-Sheridan, who’s now studying music theory at Yale University.