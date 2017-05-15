Two Winnipeg youth decline candy from 'suspicious' person: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating, but it remains unclear whether both incidents are related.
Winnipeg police are investigating two separate cases of a "suspicious person" offering candy to children.
In the first case, an 11-year-old boy was biking near Dakota Collegiate – at Dakota Street and Beliveau Road – at around 9:30 p.m. on May 10 when an adult man offered him candy. The boy started biking away and the man pursued him for a "short distance," according to a police press release.
The man has been described as 30- to 40-years-old with a dark, medium-length beard and no moustache. He was wearing black clothing, black shoes and black gloves.
The next day at just before 4 p.m., a 14-year-old girl got off the bus in the city's east end, near Bournais Drive and Rougeau Avenue. She walked passed a parked four-door silver car with a man sitting inside. He offered her candy and then followed her in the vehicle.
This man has been described as 50- to 60-years-old, with a heavy build, facial hair and glasses. He was wearing a white shirt and his car had rust above the wheels.
It's unclear whether the incidents are related.
Police are investigating and seeking the public's help. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
