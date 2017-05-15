Two Winnipeg youth decline candy from 'suspicious' person: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating two separate cases of a "suspicious person" offering candy to children.

In the first case, an 11-year-old boy was biking near Dakota Collegiate – at Dakota Street and Beliveau Road – at around 9:30 p.m. on May 10 when an adult man offered him candy. The boy started biking away and the man pursued him for a "short distance," according to a police press release.

The man has been described as 30- to 40-years-old with a dark, medium-length beard and no moustache. He was wearing black clothing, black shoes and black gloves.



The next day at just before 4 p.m., a 14-year-old girl got off the bus in the city's east end, near Bournais Drive and Rougeau Avenue. She walked passed a parked four-door silver car with a man sitting inside. He offered her candy and then followed her in the vehicle.

This man has been described as 50- to 60-years-old, with a heavy build, facial hair and glasses. He was wearing a white shirt and his car had rust above the wheels.

It's unclear whether the incidents are related.