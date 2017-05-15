Winnipeg police nab alleged arsonists after 4 weekend fires

A string of fires set over the weekend were traced back to two boys who police say now face "a number of arson related" charges.

In a prepared statement, the Winnipeg Police Service detailed four separate but apparently related fire incidents that occurred during the weekend.

Early on Friday, May 12, a garbage and recycling bin on Magnus Avenue was ignited, resulting in a small fire and "no extensive damage."

Later that day, around 9:30 p.m., a fire was started on the third floor of a construction project on Selkirk Avenue. The Merchants Hotel is under renovation and will ultimately become a learning hub for the University of Winnipeg's inner city studies program.

And on Sunday, May 14, a trailer in a laneway near Burrows Avenue was set on fire, requiring a response from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service around 4:20 p.m., before another fire was set on a play structure on Selkirk Avenue.

At the last Sunday fire, police say they located four suspects.