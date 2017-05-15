Winnipeg police nab alleged arsonists after 4 weekend fires
Two boys have been charged with a number of arson-related offences stemming from fires caused over the weekend.
A string of fires set over the weekend were traced back to two boys who police say now face "a number of arson related" charges.
In a prepared statement, the Winnipeg Police Service detailed four separate but apparently related fire incidents that occurred during the weekend.
Early on Friday, May 12, a garbage and recycling bin on Magnus Avenue was ignited, resulting in a small fire and "no extensive damage."
Later that day, around 9:30 p.m., a fire was started on the third floor of a construction project on Selkirk Avenue. The Merchants Hotel is under renovation and will ultimately become a learning hub for the University of Winnipeg's inner city studies program.
And on Sunday, May 14, a trailer in a laneway near Burrows Avenue was set on fire, requiring a response from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service around 4:20 p.m., before another fire was set on a play structure on Selkirk Avenue.
At the last Sunday fire, police say they located four suspects.
There were no injuries reported from any of the fires, and police say they have charged "two male youths" for their alleged involvement.
