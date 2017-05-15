Winnipeg immigration lawyer calls for overhaul of two-tiered refugee process

A Winnipeg immigration lawyer is calling on the federal government to rethink its two-tier refugee claims process, as new statistics show Manitoba sees the second-highest number of illegal border-hoppers.

"I know there were a number of campaign promises about an overhaul… but until the government puts together a more clear plan, I won't take too many things literally," said Alastair Clarke, who will speak on the subject of asylum claimants to his colleagues of the bar at Canada's Immigration Law Conference next month (CILC).

On Monday, Clarke said he helped someone from Mauritania successfully claim refugee status, partly because the west Africa country is not on Canada's Designated Country of Origin (DCO) list.

That list is meant to streamline the process to prevent backlog in the immigration system–which critics fear increased illegal crossings will lead to–by putting claimants from certain countries (DCO) through the system without a hearing.

But it's not cut and dry, as Clarke explained the hearing Monday involved evidence from both his client and the tribunal, witnesses, and issues identified in the hearing were critical to what he felt was a "fulsome" and fair process.

"The DCO system… splits refugee claimants into two tiers," he said. "If the claimant is from a DCO, they do not have the same rights to have their claim heard as individuals from other countries; their opportunity for presenting oral evidence to a tribunal is limited, the procedures for those claimants are restricted."

The Canadian Press reported Monday that some refugee advocates also feel the two-tier approach introduces unworkable timelines for hearing cases and their appeals.

The federal government's own internal reviews apparently show the system hasn't worked, but efforts to do away with the DCO component has been delayed – first by the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, then by a Liberal cabinet shuffle that included the immigration portfolio, and most recently by a sharp increase in illegal border crossings putting a spotlight on the issue.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said the department continues to review the policy.

In the meantime, Clarke and other lawyers are trying to manage cases and avoid backlogging the system, undeterred by changes that may or may not come soon.

Clarke said he feels Hussen has been managing the portfolio in a way that is "basically complying with the status quo."

At the CILC, Clarke said he'll touch on the "flux" immigration in Canada, with "each new minister putting their own print on the file, changing definitions and regulations."

But Clarke believes the federal government's most pressing matter isn't the DCO issue, but rather the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, which requires asylum seekers to claim refugee status in the first country where they land. That agreement will be central to his CILC address, during which he'll lobby other immigration lawyers to join in his call to suspend the agreement.

"With the numbers that have been coming through Manitoba in particular with irregular crossings… the situation in the United States has been affecting Canada," he said.

So far in 2017, there have been 477 irregular crossing interceptions in Manitoba, second most to Quebec, which has seen 1,993, but far more than the third-highest, B.C., with 233.

"The key point is that increasingly, refugee claimants don't consider the United States to be a safe country where they want to claim refugee status," Clarke said. "I don't think the Safe Third Country Agreement needs to be abolished, because the situation in the United States is temporary, but it needs to be suspended and reinvestigated."