More than 500 people died on Manitoba roads in five years: RCMP

An average of 112 people have died on Manitoba roads every year for the past five years, according to RCMP.

And most of those 560 deaths – 41 per cent – were linked to impaired driving.

"That means that approximately 230 deaths could have been completely prevented by people choosing not to drive impaired," reads an RCMP press release, noting that most alcohol-related crashes happen during the summer months.

In total, 80 per cent of alcohol-related crashes are single-vehicle collisions and the majority involve male drivers. In Manitoba, more than 1,500 people face impaired-driving related charges every year.

The following remains the leading cause of road deaths:

• The deceased was either unbuckled or not wearing a helmet (46 per cent)

• Speeding (51 per cent)

• Distracted driving (no statistic specified)