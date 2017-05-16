Bus-mounted bike racks are lacking in Winnipeg: Advocate

The City of Winnipeg has once again equipped certain buses with bike racks, but a local cycling advocate says the city needs to gear up its racks to keep pace with transit riders.

A city spokesperson confirmed 30 bike racks circulate on routes 160, 162 and 170, so exclusively on the limited bus rapid transit (BRT) routes.

Other buses around the city don't have racks at all, and the city is not installing anymore bike racks "at this time," the spokesperson said.

There are 35 buses operating on the rapid transit routes at peak times – so roughly 86 per cent of BRT buses on weekdays will have bike racks.

But that means some cyclists waiting at rapid transit stations could be out of luck.

"I find it kind of hard to believe," said Mark Cohoe, director of Bike Winnipeg. "What does that mean for reliability? That's a pretty important factor for transit, because if it's not reliable, people won't want to use it."

Since there are active transit corridors planned to accompany future BRT projects, and other elements like bike lockers are expected to be integrated into new BRT stations, Cohoe thinks having 100 per cent of BRT buses bike-ready would be a wise move.

He doesn't doubt the city will add racks to more buses–it's called for in the council-approved pedestrian and cycling strategies–but for the mode-blending transportation option to be more available quickly, he thinks cycling advocates like himself need to participate in the city's ongoing public consultations for rapid transit planning.

"One of the keys we've learned (lobbying) is really from the start of the process to make sure you're planning integration of the bike and pedestrian network."

Cohoe said he's been in comparable winter cities with better bike-transit integration and witnessed firsthand how it benefits users of each transportation mode.

For transit users, they can ride their bikes to a BRT route faster than they could walk. For cyclists, they can get their bike to otherwise out-of-reach trails.

"If you're on a longer trip, it allows trip-chaining, you can start the route by bike, jump on the bus, get out, finish the trip," Cohoe said. "Another thing it adds is a guaranteed ride home."

Whether it's a flat tire, busted knee, or poor weather, racks on buses empower cyclists by giving them a reliable option for getting themselves and their bike to safety, he added.

That's why many cities have made the commitment to have "100 per cent of buses with racks," Cohoe said.