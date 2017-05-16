Manitoba looks at protections for medical workers in assisted dying cases
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is proposing legislation to ensure doctors and nurses aren’t punished if they choose not to participate in an assisted dying case because of their personal convictions.
Bill 34 would prohibit disciplinary or employment sanctions against someone for refusing to help someone die.
A regulatory body would not be able to force members to participate either.
Under federal legislation, medical professionals are already under no obligation to provide medical assistance.
Katherine Stansfield of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba says the bill supports the collaborative work that's been done since medical assistance in dying was legalized.
(CTV Winnipeg)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Toronto Island Park closed until at least June 30, city confirms
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to locate 16-year-old girl who may have gone to Halifax
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter