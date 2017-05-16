Manitoba looks at protections for medical workers in assisted dying cases

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is proposing legislation to ensure doctors and nurses aren’t punished if they choose not to participate in an assisted dying case because of their personal convictions.

Bill 34 would prohibit disciplinary or employment sanctions against someone for refusing to help someone die.

A regulatory body would not be able to force members to participate either.

Under federal legislation, medical professionals are already under no obligation to provide medical assistance.

Katherine Stansfield of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba says the bill supports the collaborative work that's been done since medical assistance in dying was legalized.