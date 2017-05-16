Manitoba man faces life-threatening injuries following highway crash

RCMP say alcohol may have factored into a serious collision in northern Manitoba that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the 25-year-old from Brandon, Man. was ejected from his car when he crashed into a ditch on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m.

He had not been wearing a seatbelt when he was travelling southbound on Highway 392, just outside of Snow Lake, Man. He was rushed to a hospital in Winnipeg. There were no other cars involved in the collision.