Manitoba man faces life-threatening injuries following highway crash
RCMP say alcohol may have been a factor.
RCMP say alcohol may have factored into a serious collision in northern Manitoba that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the 25-year-old from Brandon, Man. was ejected from his car when he crashed into a ditch on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m.
He had not been wearing a seatbelt when he was travelling southbound on Highway 392, just outside of Snow Lake, Man. He was rushed to a hospital in Winnipeg. There were no other cars involved in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
