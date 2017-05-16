Local airship expert hopes cargo air will take off to northern Manitoba

A University of Manitoba professor figures cargo-hauling airships are the best way to get goods north, but says skepticism has kept him from getting the idea off the ground – until now.

"It's never been done before, we've never had cargo airships, so people have pooh-poohed this idea a lot, and yet… what are the options?" asked Barry Prentice, who teaches at the university's Asper School of Business and is recognized as an expert in airship technology.

He said the impact of climate change on Manitoba's ice roads – vital supply lines to isolated areas – is impossible to ignore, and requires planning before it's too late. The season for travelling on the routes vital to northern life has been halved since 1997.

"The ice roads are getting less dependable all the time, anyone who looks at the trend would say there will likely be a time when we can't use them at all," Prentice said. "Then what?"

Blimps.

Prentice believes cargo airships, with capacity not unlike a freight car or tandem axle truck, could ship supplies from southern to northern and remote areas without roads, without tracks, and with zero emissions.

Undeterred by the skepticism he's faced during 17 years of focused research on the subject, Prentice will make the case for cargo airships Wednesday during a free public lecture he will deliver as part of the Vision Quest Trade Show and Conference at the RBC Convention Centre.

He'll be joined by Kewatinook MLA and interim Liberal Party leader Judy Klassen, who has seen firsthand the struggles people living in fly-in communities face.

"The idea of using airships to service our north will drastically change the landscape of northern transportation and will help improve the quality of life for our northern residents," Klassen said in an e-mail.

Like Prentice, she sees the ice roads in danger, "as global climate change continues."

"(They) may be the lifeline of our communities today, but that does not mean they have to be the lifeline of communities tomorrow," she said. “The work of Dr. Prentice, along with many others, in studying the use of airships in the north has truly been outstanding.”

Prentice explained that airships, often regarded as a "fringe technology," are well positioned to make a disruptive resurgence.

"Like wind turbines a few years ago, and electric cars, and fuel cells, all three of those are now technologies well underway, this is another one of those," he said. "Its time has come; it's cost-effective, they don't burn much fuel, it's environmental."

Compared to helicopters and planes, airships use less fuel, are easier to dock, and can be made to operate with zero carbon emissions, "just use hydrogen for fuel," Prentice added.

Compared to laying new roads and bridges, Prentice believes airships would offer significant cost savings.

And as a made-in-Manitoba solution, he thinks the industry could grow and boom in the heart of Canada better than anywhere else in the world.

"They're being developed in the United States, Germany, France, England, Brazil, China… they don't know about cold weather," Prentice said, adding that from testing to manufacturing and ultimately implementation, airships belong here, where there could be a proper "cold weather testing facility."

"We could build them here, we have an aeronautics industry," he said. "This is a way of providing a lower cost service to the north that is year-round and not only that, is a way of creating hundreds or thousands of jobs."