Iraqi refugee wants Winnipeggers to learn about Syria 'beyond the bombs' at Folklorama-style dinner

Having ventured through one of their refugee camps himself, Sinan Aboud is determined to help Syrians who are stuck in Jordan after fleeing their war-torn country.

Aboud, 34, studies biology and human rights at the University of Winnipeg.

When his former professor (turned Canadian senator) Marilou McPhedran encouraged students to explore human rights issues outside their own back yards, he took the notion seriously.

He traveled to Jordan in 2015 and explored a refugee camp brimming with up to 180,000 people.

Two years later, the "depressing" sights linger in his brain. He wants to head back to Jordan at the end of the month with money in hand to give refugees.

Hence why he’s organizing Dine for the Syrian Refugees at the University of Winnipeg on May 24.

The Folklorama-style experience will feature authentic food and drink, and ambassadors describing the culture and history of Syria. General admission is $75 (students pay $50) and tickets are available by emailing dineforthesyrianrefugees@gmail.com.

"You get to know Syria beyond the media that you’ve been exposed to. It’s a country that has a culture, dress, accent, history (that go) way back," Aboud said. "And it’s beyond the bombs, it’s beyond the Arab Spring, it’s beyond everything you know."

Aboud, a former refugee from Iraq, arrived in Winnipeg in 2002. Since then, he’s been helping other refugees get past the initial culture shock upon moving in Canada—teaching them English, how to drive and how to file paperwork.

Aboud helped Rasha Kossad, a Palestinian refugee who arrived from Libya two years ago. Now she’s looking to pay it forward at Wednesday’s dinner.