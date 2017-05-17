‘We need to shine a light on Point Douglas’: Jodi Moskal running for PC

After twenty years as a journeyman electrician, Jodi Moskal is starting a new journey as the progressive conservative's candidate in the Point Douglas byelection.

If elected June 13, Moskal says her top priorities include fostering opportunities for social enterprise, creating safe streets, and tackling property crime.

Helping to create a 24/7 women’s support centre in Point Douglas is one way Moskal intends to “make the neighbourhood safer.”

“My number one priority is to listen and learn and take what I hear to the table,” said Moskal.

There are currently 40 Progressive Conservatives, 12 New Democrats, three Liberals, one independent and one vacant seat in the Manitoba legislature.

In the last provincial election, the PCs held 16 per cent of the Point Douglas vote, but Moskal believes people are ready for a change after more than two decades of NDP leadership.

“I feel confident. I’ve heard from people at the doors—what they have (an NDP candidate) hasn’t been working. They haven’t been heard,” said Moskal, adding that safety is the biggest problem that needs to be solved.

“We need to shine a light on Point Douglas,” said Moskal. “We have a PC government now, and we need a strong voice.”

Moskal founded an electrical company with her husband in 1998 and said over the years she’s acted as a mentor for young people entering the trades.

Speaking at schools, universities and technical colleges, Moskal said she inspired youth, giving them “new ideas that they didn’t know were available before.”

A “strong voice” for women in technical trades, Moskal also sits on the Winnipeg Construction Association’s board of directors.

In terms of Point Douglas’ assets, “I could go on forever,” said Moskal. “The history, beautiful walkway, parks, family businesses, and tons of community spirit,” are some of the candidate’s favourites.

Three things to know about Jodi Moskal

Her top hidden gem in Point Douglas: The Point Douglas Cottonwood, Manitoba’s largest tree

Her favourite restaurant in Winnipeg: The Mitchell Block