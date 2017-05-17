Ottawa invests $6 million for upgrades at Manitoba's Riding Mountain park

WINNIPEG — The federal government is investing almost $6 million in infrastructure funding for Riding Mountain National Park.

Jim Carr, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, along with Catherine McKenna, the minister of environment and climate change, made the announcement Tuesday.

The funding will go toward restoring heritage buildings, including the East Gate National Historic Site and the Clear Lake bandstand.

The exhibits, lobby and theatre of the park’s visitor’s centre will also be renewed.

As part of the Canada 150 celebrations, the government is offering free admission for all visitors to national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas in 2017.

Riding Mountain National Park is Manitoba’s oldest national park, and is located about 270 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.