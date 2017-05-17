RCMP in southwestern Manitoba call off animal cruelty investigation

BRANDON, Man. — Police in southwestern Manitoba have ended their investigation into the case of several animals that were found dead with their ears cut off.

Three coyotes and a raccoon were discovered in the same area where a pony's remains were found outside of Brandon in March.

A dead goat was along the same road in the Rural Municipality of Whitewater, about 15 kilometres south of Brandon.

Mounties say they have called off their probe into the matter due to the lack of any new information or proof of ownership of the animals.The office of the chief veterinarian has also closed the case for the same reason.

Police say they welcome any new information to help them re-open the case.