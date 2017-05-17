News / Winnipeg

Stun guns, including some disguised as cellphones, seized in Manitoba

BRANDON, Man. — The Canada Border Services Agency has seized a dozen electronic stun guns and arrested a Manitoba man on several weapons-related charges.

Police in Brandon say six of the 12 devices resembled iPhones.

There is no immediate word on when and where the seizure took place.

The suspect — a 51-year-old Brandon resident — is facing 12 charges of possession of prohibited weapons.

His name has not been released but he has been released prior to a court appearance next month

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...