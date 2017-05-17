Stun guns, including some disguised as cellphones, seized in Manitoba
BRANDON, Man. — The Canada Border Services Agency has seized a dozen electronic stun guns and arrested a Manitoba man on several weapons-related charges.
Police in Brandon say six of the 12 devices resembled iPhones.
There is no immediate word on when and where the seizure took place.
The suspect — a 51-year-old Brandon resident — is facing 12 charges of possession of prohibited weapons.
His name has not been released but he has been released prior to a court appearance next month
