Butt-out outdoors: Indoor smoking ban could extend to Winnipeg patios

Winnipeg was one of the first cities to hang a no smoking sign in all restaurants back in 2003, but is soon to be the very last to butt-out patio smoking.

Coun. John Orlikow is among a few city councillors interested in extending smoking bans to patios, prompted in part by civic leaders in Regina contemplating the same action.

Pending approval later this month, Regina’s updated bylaw would come into effect July 15, leaving Winnipeg as the last major jurisdiction to make the change.

Orlikow said sometimes Winnipeg leads the way, as it did on the indoor ban, and other times has to look to its neighbours and say, “okay, you’re doing that, so maybe we’ve got to look at that too now.”

On this topic, he thinks the city “may need to catch up.”

“We should definitely be talking about it,” Orlikow said, adding “there’s no question” about the health detriments of smoking.

For that reason, Orlikow said it’s less a question of “not doing it or doing it,” but rather a question of “how we do it.”

That’s why he plans on opening up the discussion.

“I’m interested to hear what the restaurant association has to say about it,” Orlikow said. “Then there are people that do enjoy their cigars and cigarettes on patios… they will have their opportunity to speak.

“In a good democracy that’s what we do, but at the end of the day the issues about health are quite evident.”

Mayor Brian Bowman said he supports Orlikow’s efforts to revisit the smoking ban in this way, and he agreed the consultation process is important.

But like Orlikow, he also sees smoking in public places “as a public health issue.”

Orlikow said councillors have had “some discussion already” about how a motion would be drafted.