'Didn’t meet my expectations': Winnipeg without public works head as construction heats up

As the city starts digging into road construction season, the department carrying out the work has lost its director.

On Wednesday, Chief Administrative Officer Doug McNeil told reporters that former public works boss Lester Deane “is no longer working for the City of Winnipeg.”

McNeil offered few specific details on the reasons or way Deane’s tenure came to an end, but summarized it by saying “he just didn’t meet my expectations anymore.”

“I can’t get into all the details, there are a lot of factors that enter into this,” McNeil said. “It was not an easy decision to remove (Deane) from the director of public works, I can tell you that, but I want to improve things as we go forward….”

Deane, who had worked for the department since 2003 before being promoted to director in January 2016, had publically disagreed with Mayor Brian Bowman and council on several high-profile files, including the opening of Portage and Main.

McNeil wouldn’t say that friction had any bearing on Deane’s departure, adding only that city staff in “the higher-level positions need to have political acumen.”

Bowman said he does not have concerns that the optics on this decision will have a chilling effect on other city staff.

He said he believes all public servants are encouraged to speak their minds, even and especially in public, and that “in a free and democratic society we want to see open discussion on matters of public policy.”

In terms of the inopportune timing of losing a senior administrator during construction season, Bowman seemed similarly unconcerned.

“I do trust that our CAO will manage the portfolio and certainly the department to ensure that the historic funding for roads is being managed and isn’t adversely affected,” Bowman said. “The construction will continue.”

Deane’s interim replacement is the city’s manager of streets maintenance, Jim Berezowsky.

McNeil said a review and potential revisisons of the job description are underway, and a new director will be hired “as soon as possible.”

He noted political acumen is “certainly one of the things” that he’ll be looking for in the next director.