Winnipeg police arrest three men in murder of Tina Fontaine's cousin, Jeanenne
The 29-year-old was the cousin of Tina Fontaine, whose death sparked the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Three men are facing murder charges in the brutal killing of Jeanenne Fontaine.
The 29-year-old cousin of Tina Fontaine died after she was shot in the back of the head and had her Winnipeg home set on fire March 14.
The death of Jeanenne Fontaine's 15-year-old cousin, Tina, sparked calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Police say they arrested three men – Christopher Brass, Malcom Mitchell and Jason Meilleur – at the provincial remand centre Tuesday, almost two months after Jeanenne Fontaine was found at her Aberdeen Avenue home. She died days later, after she was taken off life support.
Mitchell, 24, is facing charges of second-degree murder, arson and disregard for human life, while 38-year-old Meilleur is facing charges of manslaughter.
Brass, 34, is facing charges of manslaughter, arson and disregard for human life. All three men have been detained in custody.
On Tuesday, police also charged Brass with second-degree murder charges in a separate case.
Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee, 24, died of gunshot wounds on Feb. 8.
Police responded to the call at Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue. Prysiazniuk-Settee was sent to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
– With files from The Canadian Press
