Youths charged in fire that destroyed popular Manitoba paddlewheeler
A
A
Share via Email
SELKIRK, Man. — Four teenage boys have been charged with arson in a fire that destroyed a popular Manitoba paddlewheeler that plied the Red River for decades.
The Paddlewheel Princess was used for riverboat tours, but the owner sold it last year when he retired.
RCMP in Selkirk say three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old have been released pending court dates.
Selkirk's fire department received a call about a grass fire May 9, but when crews arrived the boat was engulfed in flames.
Crews had to fight the blaze from the shore because the paddlewheeler had been parked in a slough and was slanted in the water as it burned.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in two hours, but by then all that was left of the boat was a metal frame.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter