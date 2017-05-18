A Canadian first: Manitoba artists Matt Epp and Faouzia win international songwriting prize

Dozens of industry experts and professional recording artists, including Lorde, Tom Waits and the late Chris Cornell, helped two Manitoba musicians make history this week.

Matt Epp and Faouzia were the first Canadians to ever win the International Songwriting Competition, currently in its 16th year.

The pair won for Epp's latest single featuring Faouzia, "The Sound."

Epp and Faouzia were chosen first of 16,000 submissions from 137 countries. According to Pipe & Hat Music Group, songs were judged on "creativity, originality, lyrics, melody, arrangement and overall likeability."

Their grand prize includes $25,000 US and nine days of recording at a Nashville studio.