Styling a slice, easy as pie: Winnipeg stylist's pizza-inspired haircut a hit

A Winnipeg hair stylist well-known for creating whimsical styles has introduced a new look for lovers of cheese and pepperoni.

It’s the pizza cut, and the idea to design a slice of 'za on the back of someone’s head came to Kelly O’Leary-Woodford in a recent dream, she said.

“I do a lot with colours and I love pizza, so I decided to ask one of my employees who had an undercut if I could sculpt and paint a slice on the back of her head and she said sure,” said O’Leary-Woodford, co-owner of Sapphire Hair Lounge on Academy Road.

To craft the design, she started the way any pizza maker would by getting the crust ready. First she shaved the shape of a triangle, painted it “crust colour” and then went ahead with brushing on the toppings, which in this case were pepperoni and green peppers.

In a video of the process that has gone viral online – with more than three million views on Facebook – O’Leary-Woodford said her model "kept it for two weeks and everyone in the city took pictures with (actual) pizza next to her head, and it was hilarious.”

“Everybody loved it so much.”

The stylist, who also came up with the idea of creating a pastel rainbow up-do featuring a green straw from Starbucks during the coffee company’s recent Unicorn Frappucino promotion, said she loves doing all kinds of creative things using colour.

“It’s fun, and I consider myself a pizza pro now.”