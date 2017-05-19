From David Lynch to dinosaurs: Five things to do in Winnipeg this May long weekend

Spend 90 minutes inside David Lynch’s head

Fans of Twin Peaks who are hotly anticipating the upcoming re-boot of the 1990s serial drama may want to check out the documentary David Lynch: The Art Life playing at Winnipeg Cinematheque (100 Arthur St.), beginning Fri. May 19 at 9:30 p.m. Lynch was the writer and creator of the short-lived program, and also the mastermind behind off-beat movies such as Wild at Heart.

Celebrate World and National Fiddle Day in St. Norbert

More than 110 vendors are set to kick off the 29th season of the wildly popular St. Norbert Farmer’s Market on Sat. May 20, starting at 8 a.m. Seeing that it’s also a day to celebrate the fiddle, there will be fiddlers, a fiddle jam session at noon and dancers performing to fiddle music. Some produce vendors may even have fiddleheads for sale, which are in season. Yum!

Close encounter of the prairie kind

Fifty years ago on May 20, 1967, Winnipeg prospector Stephen Michalak became the subject of what would be the most investigated UFO case in Canadian history. Noted UFO researcher and Winnipegger Chris Rutkowski will be at McNally Robinson at Grant Park Mall on Sat. May 20 at 7:30 p.m. to launch his book When They Appeared – Falcon Lake 1967: The inside story of a close encounter. Michalak’s son, Stan, will discuss his father’s injuries sustained during that sighting and having to live through the never-ending parade of investigators and media fascinated by it.

Ignite your spirit

Over 800 dancers will be competing in the 2017 Manito Ahbee International Pow Wow on Sat. May 20 at noon and 7 p.m. and Sun. May 21 at noon. Dancers will compete for cash prizes in a number of categories and the top award-winning drum groups from across the continent will also be attending. The event takes place at the RBC Convention Centre (375 York Ave.).

Dino’s return to the zoo