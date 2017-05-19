Winnipeg police catch impaired driving suspect after West End foot chase

A routine traffic stop led to a man trying to outrun police while carrying a gun in the West End Thursday.

On Thursday morning around 1:15 a.m., police spotted somone driving erratically around Maryland St. and Portage Ave.

As officers stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of Sherbrook St., the driver fled on foot.

Patrols chased the man, who tried to climb a fence and "threw aside what was discovered to be a .22 calibre handgun with ammunition," police said.

The man resisted arrest, but was taken into custody without injury.

Corey Hart, 31, was charged on seven counts, including impaired driving, possessing an unauthorized weapon and concealing a weapon.