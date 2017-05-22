Housing "roundtable" on the table this week

A “real lack of affordable housing” could soon be at the middle of a roundtable and the top of decision-makers minds in Winnipeg.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, elected officials will consider inviting the province to initiate a “housing roundtable,” which would unite stakeholders interested in improving the city’s housing stock, specifically at the affordable end of the spectrum.

“The idea is to have the people who are working in the field… representatives from the provincial civil service, city public service, as well as non-profit and for-profit housing developers and advocates at the table,” said Coun. Jenny Gerbasi, who has been pushing the motion along for more than a year.

She beleives an affordable housing deficit visible across the country has been evident in Winnipeg.

“It’s a national issue, but here we see a real lack of affordable housing, and a high need for social housing and affordable rental housing,” she said. “It’s a high number of people having a hard time finding adequate, safe housing.”

Gerbasi noted the federal government’s 2017 budget commitment to allocate $17.2 billion towards a national housing strategy adds timeliness to the roundtable idea.

No specific details on funding rollout have been announced yet, but Gerbasi said she wants to be ready.

“There’s a real opportunity here with significant federal funding that’s been put on the table… we want to be ready with ideas and plans, be prepared to be able to make the most of that opportunity,” she said.

With the support of her council colleagues, the motion being considered Wednesday would invite the provincial Minister of Families, Jay Rodgers, to establish the housing roundtable, “to share information and ideas on issues and opportunities related to development and provision of affordable housing in Winnipeg.”

Affordable housing advocate Josh Brandon applauded the effort, saying it would also help the city develop “a comprehensive policy on affordable housing,” something he said Winnipeg is missing compared to other comparable municipalities.

“We’re at a stage in Winnipeg’s history where we are doing a lot of development,” Brandon said, adding it “would be a real missed opportunity the city could suffer from for generations” if that development doesn’t include housing for all.