Protest camp to support MMIWG stays strong despite floods

The camp is flooded, food is scarce, but the sacred fire is going strong in its second week at Memorial Park.

Inside a tent that sags from heavy rain, Kimberly Kostiuk said she’s “not going anywhere.”

Kostiuk pitched a tent across from Manitoba Legislature over a week ago to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and has since been joined by a handful of family and friends.

Kostiuk’s own daughter was murdered in 2000, but she said won’t be sharing her story at the National Inquiry’s family hearings that have been delayed until fall.

“I chose not to open that wound again,” said Kostiuk, whose goal is to meet with NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine.

In an open letter published last week, inquiry commissioners apologized for having “not communicated its work in a clear and timely fashion,” and promised to make mental health supports available at advisory meetings to “ensure a trauma-informed process.”

Camp supporter Brian Haines-Cooke also plans to testify.

“It’s scary,” said Cooke. “I worry about my fiancée walking down the street—and to have that in the back of my mind for the rest of my life…”

Cooke’s fiancée, Elizabeth Warden, said the camp has been “very ceremonial” and even celebratory—On Saturday, about 200 people gathered for the wedding of Kostiuk’s niece.

The rain cleared just as a car pulled up to the camp.

“I’m bringing some soup and bannock to show support,” said Jamie Hoover.

“As Indigenous people we don’t always have the best connections in media or politics, so we have to do things in the way that we know how,” said Hoover, who brought along her son and two drums.“We need this, we need ceremony."