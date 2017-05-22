Winnipeg Pride short on volunteers

Pride Winnipeg needs volunteers

Braeden Jones/ Metro

The Winnipeg Pride Parade route is going back to its roots, but needs more volunteers to make sure it goes off without a hitch, so is seeking help just days from the festival’s launch.

Over the weekend, Winnipeg Pride festival organizer Jonathan Niemczak put out a call for more volunteers as he’s yet to drum up 100, a number he said is higher than average but is mostly for “parade marshalling.”

“We need more volunteers to support the police presence… from a safety standpoint we want to make sure we have enough marshals doing crowd control, making sure they’re (spectators) aren’t running into the parade,” he said. “We need more volunteers along the route to make sure there’s no gaps.”

As well, considering it’s the festival’s 30th anniversary, Niemczak said he’s expecting more spectators along the parade route, especially near Portage and Main, where Winnipeg Pride’s parade hasn’t trekked since its earliest days—something he’s especially excited to see happen on June 4.

“It’s huge, it’s our iconic intersection, and this doesn’t happen often,” he said, adding, “Depending on what the city does with (the barriers), it may never happen again,”

Niemczak said he doesn’t doubt sufficient volunteers will eventually come forward, as there are often people who try to volunteer after the festival has started.