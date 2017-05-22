Liberal MLA candidate hopes he has the “passion and interest” to win Point Douglas

As John Cacayuran stands on the edge of a wet lawn, a man shouts from his window on Mountain Street that he is tired of politicians.

The crier says he cares about education and healthcare, but has no time to open his door canvassers. Cacayuran, the Liberal candidate in the Point Douglas area’s by-election, hears him out from the front lawn.

“The biggest thing is to hear from them,” said Cacayuran while out door-knocking on a rainy Monday morning.

“We’ve been hitting the streets, talking to as many people as we can, whether its -40 C or +18 C.”

On those long days, Cacayuran says he can see the concern over safety in Point Douglas is at the front of people’s minds.

“At 7 p.m., parents are telling their kids to come inside, and that’s sad,” said the father of two.

If elected, Cacayuran promises to support community organizations like Bear Clan and Mama Bear Clan, “giving them more tools and training to expand their scope in the community.”

“I think a lot of people want to see them on the streets,” said Cacayuran, adding he also wants to strengthen relationships between police and a community that is “jaded with the idea that police are here to help.”

Safe, affordable housing and poverty reduction are also priorities for Cacayuran, who said he’ll be vocal about government funding freezes that put non-profits like Neighbourhoods Alive!, at risk.

Born and raised in Point Douglas, Cacyuran is a “north-ender, through and through.”

Having lived in Point Douglas for many years, Cacayuran says NDP leadership hasn’t done enough.

“They’ve had 17 years to fix the problems in Point Douglas, and it hasn’t’ happened.”

Cacayuran holds a Criminal Justice degree from the University of Winnipeg, worked at the Manitoba Gaming Control Commission for many years, and most recently worked as a staffer for Liberal MP Maryann Mihychuk.

At campaign headquarters on Selkirk Avenue, Mihychuk says Cacayurak has the “passion and interest” to succeed in the election on June 13 and gain the Liberal Party official party status.

Three things to know about John Cacayuran:

Favourite hidden gem in Point Douglas: The People’s Library

Favourite T.V show: Jays in 30