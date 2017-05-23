Pride30: Community builder helping organize city's first two-spirit pow wow

Levi Foy is helping make history at Pride Winnipeg this year organizing two events new to the city.

One of them – the Two-Spirit Pow Wow happening Friday at The Forks — is also new to Treaty One Territory and perhaps the whole country, he said.

"This one in particular is so important to myself and all the members of the (Like That) group," Foy said.

"Often our queerness and our two-spirit identities are something that’s accepted, maybe within our communities, but we’ve never had the opportunity to actually blend those two in such a way—to have a healthy celebration around our queer identities and our aboriginal identities.”

The other event, Read by Queens, has drag queens reading books to kids at the West End Library from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on May 31.

Foy identifies as two-spirit and grew up in Oak Lake, Man., a tiny town where he experimented with dressing in drag for the first time at age 16 in a ploy to get beer.

"My friends were like, 'Why don’t we just put Levi in a wig and dress him up and he can go to the beer store and get beer?'" he recalled. "And it worked. We got the beer and we got liquor, and I was like, 'This is really fun.'"

Since 2014, Foy has been helping run Like That at Sunshine House. It’s a recreation program where members can explore gender identity, dress in drag, perform, do art, swap stories—whatever they feel like, he said.

He also works as a life skills coach for those who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness at Aboriginal Health and Wellness.

"Both of my jobs are really emotionally gruelling. I think that’s why I’m so single," Foy said jokingly.

•••

What’s your favourite Pride moment?

"I think my favourite Pride moment was the first time that (Like That) had entered Pride (in 2015) ... We made this really, really bizarre float. It was just so weird and then there were two people in these pig suits carrying it and it was so hot … We didn’t really have a theme, it was just kind of weird space things and then a bunch of kids were on it, like my nieces and nephews … Then (drag queen) Pharaoh Moans was on it and she was wearing a 10-inch dildo. We also had gymnasts behind us as part of our group and they were throwing each other in the air.

So there was one point where we were at the Convention Centre … and I was so exhausted and I was so hot and I’m sitting on the back of the (float) smoking a cigarette … I turn back and these girls are being thrown in the air and I’m laughing. Then I turn around and look and two of my nieces and nephews are sitting there and slapping Pharoah Moan’s 10-inch dildo and I’m just laughing. It was just the funniest moment."

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

"Pride was super important 30 years ago and the answer is really standard: because people were so down-trodden, people were so beat up—physically and emotionally beat up—that there was such a necessity just to stand up together in whatever form that was and say, 'Hey, sit the hell down and listen to us. Look at us, listen to us. We’re your brothers, we’re your sisters, we’re human beings. And we deserve the same safety, the same security, the same love, the same support that every other human deserves.'"

Why is Pride important now?