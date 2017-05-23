Pride30: Gay officer open to dialogue surrounding police involvement in Pride

Tracy Patterson starts each of her LGBTQ awareness sessions by asking police officers to raise their hands if they have friends or family members who identify under the acronym.

A gay police officer herself, Patterson has been out at the service during her whole 10-year tenure.

Sometimes, an officer won’t raise their hand, in which case she pays special attention to them during training.

Patterson hopes by the end of the session, they raise their hand to acknowledge her as family.

"I always look at them and I make it so personal and (say), 'I’m your sister now. I’m your family. If we are out in the street and we’re partners working together, I’m your sister,'" she said.

Patterson said the police service mandates diversity training for all its recruits, which includes learning how to sensitively communicate with minorities, LGBTQ people or new Canadians.

She instructs officers to ask community members which pronouns and names they prefer. She often includes aspects of her personal history in training as well.

When Patterson came out at age 18, her Baptist mother wasn’t accepting and forced her to leave home.

She got three jobs to sustain herself, including bussing tables at Club 200 and working at a video store. After more than a year, her mother came around and accepted her back at home.

She later worked as a hospital housekeeper and an artist, but struggled to find a sense of purpose at work. So she joined the police at age 30 and achieved that goal.

In 2013, Patterson joined the community relations division and organized the first police float at the Pride Winnipeg parade.

Normally police worked security and conducted traffic at Pride, but that meant not everyone realized the officers explicitly supported the event until they had a float themselves, Patterson said.

Pride and members of the public are still mulling whether uniformed police should march in the parade this year, after some members of the LGBTQ community said police presence makes them feel unsafe.

"I think for me realizing that people felt that way—because it had never been brought up before in that manner—I think it hurt me," Patterson said.

"I think I was more hurt and taken aback. But that opens the door for dialogue and I just want people to know that the service is so open to it," she said. "The next steps are going to be huge (and) going to be awesome."

•••

What’s your favourite Pride moment?

"My favourite moment was in 2013 when the Winnipeg Police Service put a cruiser car in the parade. The reaction from the onlookers was amazing and positive, but one particular moment stands out and that was when an elderly woman in her 70s hugged me and with tears in her eyes said, “I would have never seen this in my day!” It was at that moment that I knew how important visibility of the police in a support role meant to people."

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

"It was important because that was the civil rights movement of that time. Our community came out with strength and courage to be visible, which started the movement towards equality and began the long process against discrimination. I feel that because of these courageous people, I can be the proud, out police officer that I am today."

Why is Pride important today?