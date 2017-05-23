May long weekend in Manitoba ends with two dead in head-on collision
SPERLING, Man. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in southern Manitoba.
The two-vehicle crash happened Monday evening on Highway 3, about one kilometre northeast of Sperling.
RCMP say one of the drivers died at the scene, while the second driver died in hospital.
Three other people have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it's not yet clear if alcohol was involved.
Investigators were also checking to determine whether the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
