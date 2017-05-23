MTS Centre beefing up security after Manchester terrorist attack

The MTS Centre is beefing up security following a terrorist attack that killed 22 and injured at least 50 near an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. Monday.

Working with the Winnipeg Police Service, True North Sports and Entertainment will bring in a bomb-sniffing dog, Dante, for Friday's sold-out Red Hot Chili Peppers show.

Other added security measures will be in place, but aren't being publicly revealed so as not to jeopardize them, said WPS public information officer Rob Carver.

Kevin Donnelly, True North's senior vice-president of venues and entertainment, called a press conference to discuss the security protocols and reassure the public they are continuously upgrading to "be as prepared as possible for a situation like this."

"You can never make your venue somewhere that is incident-proof, but you can plan for these worst-case scenarios and try to do what you can to mitigate the opportunities for them," said Donnelly, who witnessed a terrorist attack himself in 2013.

He was running in the Boston Marathon when bombs exploded near the finish line.

"The randomness of all these things and the callousness is just beyond comprehension," Donnelly said.