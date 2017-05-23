Only contestant: Wab Kinew gets more support for Manitoba NDP leadership bid

WINNIPEG — Author and indigenous rights activist Wab Kinew has picked up more endorsements in his bid to become leader of the Manitoba New Democrats.

Former member of Parliament Judy Wasylecia-Leis and former provincial cabinet minister Nancy Allan have thrown their support behind Kinew.

Michelle McHale, who dropped out of the leadership race earlier this spring, is also endorsing Kinew.

Kinew is the only contestant for the leadership that is to be decided in mid-September, although former cabinet minister Steve Ashton has not ruled out a bid.

The NDP is trying to rebuild after losing last year's election following 17 years in power.