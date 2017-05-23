Flourishing or floundering? Osborne Village residents weigh in on new neighbourhood developments

While storefronts on the Osborne Village strip have gone missing like teeth (as a former Weakerthans singer might put it), the fillings are going in this summer.

Little Goat Food and Drink is opening soon in the former Black Rabbit Bistro and Lounge location, known before that as Basil's (135 Osborne St.).

Husband and wife duo Alexander Svenne and Danielle Carignan Svenne, who run Bouchée Boucher Restaurant and Butcher Shop, will operate Little Goat.

Across the street at the defunct American Apparel store (108 Osborne St.), Anytime Fitness co-owners Victor Barnabe and Kyle Amos have signed a lease. They hope to open a new gym by September and chose the Village location for its density.

"The Village is really growing and it's a really great community," Barnabe said. "I know there's a couple other gyms in there (Snap Fitness and Brickhouse Gym) and Anytime Fitness is a little bit of a different model. We're more aimed towards people compared to just your regular gyms."

New plans for Village people Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro The former American Apparel clothing store is soon to be a new Anytime Fitness gym.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro Previously Black Rabbit Bistro and Lounge, Little Goat Food and Drink is taking over the sprawling restaurant space that boasts two patios.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro Desart has been closed since 2015, while its next-door neighbour Hempyrean is soon to be shut.

While Osborne residents are eager to see new development invigorate empty spaces, those Metro spoke to on Tuesday craved businesses other than the already-established restaurants and gyms.

Bob McGillivray would like to see a book store, while Kailey Protulipack suggested a bakery, butcher or florist.

For Romeo K., the hot dog vendor who’s set up at River Ave. and Osborne St. for the last four years, anything that spawns more foot traffic is a boon.

"The months of July and August are completely dead around here," he said. "After Canada Day ends, I have to move. I can’t even make money around here."

He suggested more community-building events for the neighbourhood, besides Canada Day festivities.

"Maybe more tent parties, more outdoor events, more music bumping. This is an area where that kind of atmosphere should be going on," he said.

Other vacancies in the Village include 120 Osborne St., where TD Bank recently closed after amalgamating with its Corydon Ave. location. 117 Osborne St., the former Desart store, is closed and clothing store Hempyrean (111 Osborne St.) is soon to be shuttered next door after one last blowout sale.

Desart’s owners are in the process of renovating and looking at ways to configure the adjoining spaces "to optimize the size of leasable units," said Bryn Oliver, vice-president of commercial real estate firm Colliers International.

Oliver said he is feeling confident about the Village's vitality.