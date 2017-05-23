News / Winnipeg

Three-year-old boy run over by truck in northern Manitoba community

SPLIT LAKE, Man. — A three-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck in northern Manitoba.

RCMP said it happened Tuesday afternoon on the Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

Mounties said the boy was hit by a truck in a residential driveway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

(CTV Winnipeg)

 

