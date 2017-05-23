Three-year-old boy run over by truck in northern Manitoba community
SPLIT LAKE, Man. — A three-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck in northern Manitoba.
RCMP said it happened Tuesday afternoon on the Tataskweyak Cree Nation.
Mounties said the boy was hit by a truck in a residential driveway and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing.
