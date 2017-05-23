Two men, two boys die after canoe capsizes in northern Manitoba river

THOMPSON, Man. — RCMP say the bodies of two men and two boys have been recovered following a canoeing accident on a northern Manitoba river.

Mounties say a search began on Monday after the four paddlers were reported overdue from a trip on the Burntwood River north of Thompson.

Police officers and firefighters launched two rescue boats and chartered a helicopter.

Several boaters in the area also took part.

The overturned craft and the bodies of the four canoeists were found in the river.

The victims — all from Thompson — were six, 14, 33 and 44 years old and were all wearing life jackets.

Lindsay Catherine Rose Sykes told CBC News it was the first canoe trip of the year for her husband Connor, their son Liam, and best friend Shane Cripps and his son Dylan.