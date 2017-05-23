All ages of Winnipeggers getting literally vocal about mental health

From the top: "mental health really affects everybody."

"When you get down to it, whether it's depression, or Alzheimer's... it's an issue that's everywhere," said Wendy Myers, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Youth Chorus.

Myers said that pervasiveness is what prompted the young choral group made up of singers aged 7 to 22 to join with another choir for their first ever joint concert, which is meant to help de-stigmatize mental illness while proceeds benefit the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five people have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year.

The Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba is a non-profit group with the goal of eradicating the stigma of mood disorders and improving mental health for all.

It offers peer drop-in, telephone, and one on one counseling, as well as weekly groups and courses that help those affected and their families learn about self-help.

For the May 24 concert titled, "HOPE- A Benefit Concert" the Winnipeg Youth Chorus will synchronize its collective voice with that of Margaret's Choir, a community ensemble of about 215 notice and professional singers of all ages.

"They are really two powerhouse choirs," said Myers, who sat in on a recent dress rehearsal and remarked there is a unique cross-section of talent within the age range of singers from 8-years-old to over 80-years-old.

"When you look at the young, young singers performing with people who could be their grandparents, it touches your heart," she said. "They're all there together doing this for such a good cause... joining together, young and old, to try and do something, better the world, maybe save a life."

HOPE will be performed on May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Centennial Concert Hall.