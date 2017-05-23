New initiative aims to spruce up city before Canada Games

Within two months, the “eyes of the nation” will be on Winnipeg, so the final push is on to get the city looking its best.

The Eyes of the Nation initiative, which is intended to get the city camera and visitor-ready in time to host the Canada Games, was launched Tuesday at the Transcona Centennial Square Archambault Pavilion Stage.

The program encourages residents and businesses in the city—and the two other host sites, Gimli and Kenora—to work together to make everything look spiffy for the major sporting event, which will attract thousands of visitors from July 28 – August 13.

“This is an opportunity to put our best foot forward, show how proud we are of our community and to make our visitors feel welcome,” said Eyes of the Nation Volunteer Ambassador, Tracy Bowman, who added it doesn’t have to be a lot of work if people collaborate.

She suggested Winnipeggers can participate by getting friends and neighbours together for a community clean up, businesses can put up signage in their windows, and anyone can plant flowers in the official Canada Games colours of red, yellow, and orange.

Jardins St-Léon Gardens co-owner Colin Rémillard and his crew created sample planters for the intiative’s launch event, and said they will have plenty of flowers in stock for those who want to get flex their green thumbs for the event.

“We will have pre-made planters as well, but if people want to be creative and do their own thing, they can do that too,” he said.