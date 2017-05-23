Fundraising, repairs ahead of schedule at Lighthouse Mission

Winnipeg’s Lighthouse Mission is preparing to re-open this week after a flood in the Main Street building forced it to shut down at the end of April.

Operation Manager Joel Cormier said the extensive damage was the result of a pipe bursting on nearby city property. He said although the mess was devastating, the city was quick to repair the damage.

He added a City of Winnipeg inspector will be stopping in Wednesday to ensure everything meets the criteria needed to swing the doors open by Thursday.

Cormier also gave credit to the community, which he said came to the rescue in a huge way by pouring thousands of dollars into the fundraising campaign to get the mission back up and running.

“Our goal was to raise at least $20-thousand and we managed to raise that amount in just two days,” Cormier gushed, adding the campaign was meant to run for far longer. “In fact, we have raised closer to $25-thousand to date and I just can’t say enough about the generosity shown to us so that we can be here for our community.”

He credits the power of social media, in particular Twitter, for helping spread the word about the mission’s immediate need for help when they had to close April 30.

Around one foot of water leaked into the mission’s basement, damaging freezers, fridges, laundry machines, sound equipment and more—money raised during the campaign will help replace all those appliances and restock the shelves.