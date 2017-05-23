Winnipeg police arrest armed assault suspect

A dangertous situation was diffused by Winnipeg Police Service officers late Monday night when a man drew a gun after a bar fight.

Officers responded to reports of a man armed with a gun in the parking lot of the Arlington Street bar around 11:55 p.m., when they learned he had been in a dispute inside the business.

The suspect had allegedly physically assaulted another patron before he retreated to a vehicle in the parking lot and was seen grabbing and loading a handgun.

In a prepared statement, police officials said officers were able to "safely disarm the suspect" and placed him under arrest.

Winnipeg resident Chad Daniel Cameron, 25, is facing 13 seperate charges following the incident, including careless and unauthorized use of a firearm and ammunition; assault; and uttering threats to kill.