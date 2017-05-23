Brookside Cemetery vandals still at large; damage being catalogued

Winnipeg Police are still searching for those responsible for destroying up to 80 headstones at Brookside Cemetery this past weekend.

“We are still investigating what was a serious act of vandalism,” said WPS spokesperson Constable Rob Carver. “Investigators are working on it, but to this point, no arrests have been made.”

Carver said police were alerted to the swath of damage by someone who was visiting the west end cemetery on Sunday.

According to the City of Winnipeg, this is the first time in 10 years the cemetery, which opened in 1878, has been targeted.

“City cemeteries are monitored by a safety patrol 24/7,” said city spokesperson Kailey Barron in an email statement. She added the City is in the process of cataloguing the damage, and tracing those connected to the headstones, which is expected to take the rest of the week. Those wanting to register ownership can contact cemeteries@winnipeg.ca.