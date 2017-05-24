'Art is for everybody who wants it': Folk singer inviting deaf community to concert with sign language

Raine Hamilton believes music doesn’t have to be heard to be felt.

That's why she’s bringing American Sign Language interpreters to her Friday concert at the West End Cultural Centre, so the deaf community can also enjoy her songs.

"What I want is for anyone who wants that connection with art in their life, I want that to be available for them," Hamilton said. "Because art is for everybody who wants it."

The Winnipeg-based folk singer made a music video last year featuring ASL interpretation, after which she met more deaf people and picked up some sign language, too. She learned how to introduce some of her songs and how to thank the audience ahead of Friday’s show, which will feature two interpreters, Brittany Toews and Leanne Muldrew.

"I’m really moved by (the ASL interpretation) because I’m seeing my songs—these things that are so close to my heart—be embodied and expressed in a different way. And artistically, it’s also so cool," Hamilton said.

Each song could look differently depending on the individual interpreter’s take, as ASL has its own syntax, imagery and body movements to consider rather than words.

Toews, who’s interpreted musical performances before, said she learns the songs ahead of time. She tries to match lyrics’ poetic devices, cultural references and historical nods with ASL equivalents.

Toews said she appreciates Hamilton making her show more accessible and hopes more artists follow suit.

"I know that we have a large population of people who are interested or want that accessibility. And I just really believe that a deaf person should be able to go to any event that they are interested in going to, and not have to spend their time fighting to have equal access to the artist," Toews said.

Friday’s concert will be Hamilton’s last major show at home until probably next year, she said. She’s heading on a cross-country tour starting June 1 and plans to have a second album out by Spring 2018.

There are still tickets available at the West End Cultural Centre and Ticketfly ($15 in advance and $20 at the door). The show starts at 8 p.m.